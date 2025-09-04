A building collapsed in Delhi today, September 4. The Delhi Fire Service said that they received a call about the collapse of a two-storied building in the Bawana area. "Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police have reached the spot," it added. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. More details are awaited. Delhi Rains: Water Level in Yamuna River Rises to 207.48 Metres, Floods Hit Low-Lying Areas (Watch Videos).

Building Collapses in Delhi's Bawana

Following a call about the collapse of a two-storied building in the Bawana area, Delhi Fire Service and Delhi Police have reached the spot: Delhi Fire Service Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2025

