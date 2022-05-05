The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi cabinet on Thursday passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy'. CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the policy will help Delhi youth to run a business in the state with the help of financial assistance provided by the Delhi government.

Check tweet:

Delhi cabinet has passed the 'Delhi Startup Policy' which will also help Delhi youth run a business in Delhi with the help of financial assistance provided by us: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/eY6eRw8tTN — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022

