Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses at the IP Extention Bus Depot in national capital. CM Kejriwal traveled in a electric bus to Rajghat along with Delhi Transport & Environment minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi | CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses at IP Extention bus depot CM Kejriwal along with minister Kailash Gahlot travels to Rajghat on an electric bus pic.twitter.com/EJ7qvQaMst — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

