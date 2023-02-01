Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday morning reached Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Droupadi Murmu. Sitharaman will then attend the Union Cabinet meeting before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24. This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. Budget 2023: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Union Budget Today; Last Full Budget of Modi Government 2.0.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Calls on President Droupadi Murmu:

Delhi | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan to call on President Murmu FM will then attend the Union Cabinet meeting, and then present Union Budget 2023-24. pic.twitter.com/hHDSZU7g3j — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

Sitharaman Shows Digital Tablet Wrapped in Bahi-Khata Style Pouch:

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present the #UnionBudget2023 at 11am today. This is the BJP government's last full Budget before the 2024 general elections. pic.twitter.com/8CFywfihvq — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)