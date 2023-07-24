Four people were injured in a fire that broke out at a factory located in the Libaspur area of Delhi. The incident prompted an immediate response from the Delhi Fire Department, with over 10 fire tenders rushing to the site to contain the blaze and provide assistance. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park.

Factory Fire in Delhi's Libaspur Area

Four people injured in fire in a factory in Libaspur area; over 10 fire tenders rushed to the incident site: Delhi Fire Department — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2023

