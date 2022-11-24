A massive fire broke out on Thursday at Bhagirath Palace market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. The fire engulfed at shops in the area. Around 20 to 25 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. There are reports that the fire initially broke out at a shop and later spread to other shops. The huge fire blaze can be seen coming out of the shops in the video. Further details are awaited. Also Read | Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Manufacturing Factory in Narela, No Injuries or Casualties Reported.

Video: Fire Erupts at Bhagirath Palace Market in Chandni Chowk

#BreakingNews | Fierce #fire breaks out in Bhagirath Palace market at Delhi's #ChandniChowk. Around 20 to 25 fire tenders have reached the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UPbza7mXT5 — News18 (@CNNnews18) November 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)