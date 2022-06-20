On Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to LNJP hospital in Delhi after he complained of a low oxygen level. According to sources, Jain's condition is stable. He is currently under judicial custody in an alleged money laundering case.

