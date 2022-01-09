The national capital on Sunday reported 22,751 new COVID-19 cases, and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours, the active cases in the city rises to 60,733.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate at 23.53 per cent, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin.

Meanwhile, 10179 people more recovered from the disease, taking the national capital's total number of recoveries to 14,63,837.

Delhi logs 22,751 fresh COVID cases, 10,179 recoveries, and 17 deaths today Active cases: 60,733 Total recoveries: 14,63,837 Today's positivity rate: 23.53% pic.twitter.com/v5IrsTmpLv — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2022

