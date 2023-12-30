On New Year's Eve, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a crucial update to manage crowds. In a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), DMRC conveyed that, as per police advice, EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will be restricted after 9 pm on December 31, 2023, to alleviate overcrowding. However, passengers will be allowed entry until the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk. Commuters are urged to plan their journeys accordingly, taking into account the temporary restriction at Rajiv Chowk. Meanwhile, regular metro services on the rest of the network will continue as scheduled, ensuring uninterrupted transportation for the public. New Year 2024: Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for December 31 and January 1; Check ‘No Parking’ Zones, Routes To Avoid Last-Minute Trouble.

DMRC's New Year's Eve Restrictions

Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly. Metro services on rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per regular time table. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2023

