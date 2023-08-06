The Delhi Ordinance Bill will be moved in the Rajya Sabha on Monday by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. On August 3, the Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote after the INDIA block MPs staged a walkout. Speaking on the Delhi Ordinance Bill, AAP Minister Gopal Rai said that the Central government is trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. "All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill tomorrow," he said. Delhi Ordinance Bill: Amit Shah To Move Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Bill 2023 in Rajya Sabha on August 7.

Gopal Rai on Delhi Ordinance Bill

#WATCH | AAP Minister Gopal Rai speaks on Delhi Ordinance Bill, says, "Central govt is trying to forcefully take the rights of Delhi. All the opposition parties will together protest against this bill tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/xNykV672mD — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2023

