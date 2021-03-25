Delhi reports 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 903 recoveries, and 5 deaths in past 24 hours. The total case tally in the national capital has mounted to 6,52,742 while the total recoveries have increased to 6,36,267. The active cases are 5,497 while the death toll stands at 10,978.

Delhi reports 1,515 new COVID-19 cases, 903 recoveries, and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 6,52,742 Total recoveries: 6,36,267 Active cases: 5,497 Death toll: 10,978 pic.twitter.com/LXaoqX7CRS — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)