Delhi Reports 381 New COVID-19 Cases, 34 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate Dropped to 0.50%:

Delhi reports 381 fresh COVID cases (positivity rate - 0.50%), 1,189 patient discharges, and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 5,889 Total discharges: 13,98,764 Death toll: 24,591 pic.twitter.com/CLCat1W42J — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)