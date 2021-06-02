Delhi Reports 576 New COVID-19 Cases, 103 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate Drops to 0.78%:

COVID19 | Delhi reports 576 new cases (positivity rate 0.78%), 103 deaths, and 1,287 recoveries in the last 24 hours Active cases: 9,364 Case tally: 14,27,439 pic.twitter.com/4oMYWc81DK — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2021

