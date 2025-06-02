Over the next two to three hours, the national capital is expected to see light rain, thunderstorm activity, and strong winds, according to a weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicts wind gusts of up to 60 kmph and wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. Residents have been warned by the department to exercise caution, particularly in open spaces and close to trees, hoardings, or temporary buildings. Although the abrupt change in weather might provide some respite from the persistent heat, it may also cause traffic and outdoor activities in the area to be disrupted. Commuters are advised to make appropriate plans and keep up with the most recent weather bulletins as authorities keep an eye on the situation. Delhi Weather Update: City Records Minimum Temperature of 27.2 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Thunder and Lightning During Day.

IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Light Rain and Strong Winds in Delhi

