The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today, March 14, said that most parts of Delhi are likely to receive very light to light rainfall in the next two hours. According to the weather agency's forecast, most parts of the national capital are likely to receive very light to light rainfall accompanied by Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40kmph) during the next two hours. Delhi Police Conducts Flag March and Security Checks to Ensure Peace on Holi.

IMD Predicts Rainfall in Delhi

Most parts of Delhi are likely to receive very light to light rainfall accompanied with Thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) during next two hour: IMD pic.twitter.com/peSDddo5Ez — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2025

