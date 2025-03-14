New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): To ensure the smooth conduct of the Holi celebration, Delhi police personnel conducted a flag march in Jyoti Nagar, Govindpuri.

Security forces were deployed in the Okhla area of the national capital in preparation for Holi celebrations. The Delhi Police conducted thorough security checks across the national capital to ensure a safe and secure Holi.

On Thursday, Police conducted vehicle checks and bike patrolling in areas like Connaught Place to maintain law and order.

Flag marches were carried out in Connaught Place, Malviya Nagar, and Jama Masjid, with the latter involving paramilitary forces and drone surveillance.

DCP New Delhi Devesh Kumar Mahla stated on Thursday, "Bike patrolling is being conducted on the occasion of Holi to ensure a peaceful environment."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta conveyed her best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire nation on the festival of Holi. In her message, she expressed her hope that this vibrant festival of colors would bring happiness, immense love, and harmony to everyone's life.

"Infinite best wishes to the people of Delhi and the entire country on the sacred festival of colours, Holi. May this festival of colours, Holi, bring countless happiness, immense love and harmony in your life. This festival is not just a celebration of colours, but a living symbol of the victory of truth, strong bonds of relationships and mutual brotherhood," posted Gupta on X.

She further urged people to celebrate Holi in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally conscious manner, stressing the importance of respecting one another and spreading love.

"Let us all celebrate this festival in a safe, harmonious, and environmentally sensitive manner. Respect each other, fill every heart with the colors of love and harmony, and together move towards a prosperous, happy Delhi," she added. (ANI)

