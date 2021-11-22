Indian Air Force brave heart and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. He has been given the honour for shooting down a Pakistani fighter aircraft during an aerial combat in 2019. Scroll down to watch the video.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Accorded Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind:

Delhi: Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Abhinandan Varthaman being accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind, for shooting down a Pakistani F-16 fighter aircraft during aerial combat on February 27, 2019. pic.twitter.com/vvbpAYuaJX — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

