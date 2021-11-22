Indian Air Force brave heart and Group Captain  Abhinandan Varthaman was accorded the Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday. He has been given the honour for shooting down a Pakistani fighter aircraft during an aerial combat in 2019. Scroll down to watch the video.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Accorded Vir Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind:

