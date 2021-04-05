Delhi: Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar. The school has been closed till further orders. Delhi: Nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Arya Kanya Gurukul in Rajinder Nagar. The school has been closed till further orders. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)