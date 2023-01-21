A newly married woman died in an accident on Begu Road near Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa on Friday night. The woman was a doctor in Dera Sacha Sauda. The speeding car in which she was travelling rammed into a divided and overturned. The video of the accident has surfaced. In this accident, the woman doctor died while her husband was injured. The injured has been admitted to the civil hospital. The reasons for the accident have not been revealed yet. the relatives of the deceased doctor who reached the hospital made serious allegations. The family of the doctor alleges that it was not an accident but a premeditated murder. In the complaint given to the police, the relatives have accused the woman's husband of being intoxicated and harassing her. They allege that he was harassing his wife since marriage. The statements of the relatives are being recorded so that the post-mortem can be conducted. Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Died, 15 Seriously Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Deep Gorge in Billawer (See Pics).

