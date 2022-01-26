India is celebrating 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. During the Republic Day parade 2022, Detachments of Centurion Tank, PT-76, MBT Arjun MK-I, and APC Topaz participate in the event. This year, the Republic Day Parade commenced at 10:30 am, instead of 10 am.

Tweet By ANI:

Detachments of Centurion Tank, PT-76, MBT Arjun MK-I, and APC Topaz participate in the #RepublicDay parade at the Rajpath in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/dKUJTS0QFT — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

