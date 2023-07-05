Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharahstra, independent MLA Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar on Wednesday met Deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader M Ajit Pawar at his residence in Mumbai today. Notably, Bhuyar was also present at NCP President Sharad Pawar's meeting held at YB Chavan Centre, earlier today. While there is no official confirmation as to why the Independent MLA met Ajit Pawar, it could be possible that Bhuyar could join the Ajit Pawar faction in Maharahstra. NCP Split: Ajit Pawar Pushes Uncle Sharad Pawar To 'Retire and Live 100 Years', Asks NCP Chief To Stop Being Adamant and Mentor Party.

Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar To Join Ajit Pawar Faction

Maharashtra | Independent MLA Devendra Mahadevrao Bhuyar met Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at his residence in Mumbai today Bhuyar was present at NCP President Sharad Pawar's meeting held at YB Chavan Centre, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/T15h4ZOeRH — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023

