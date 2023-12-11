Following the Supreme Court's validation of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah expressed disappointment but asserted resilience. In a tweet, Abdullah stated, "Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul." 'Verdict on Abrogation of Article 370 Is Historic': PM Narendra Modi Hails Supreme Court's Judgment on Jammu and Kashmir.

Disappointed but Not Disheartened

Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul. #WeShallOvercome #Article370 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 11, 2023

