Congress leaders pre-celebrate KPCC president DK Shivakumar's birthday during the CLP meeting before choosing New Karnataka Chief Minister. In the pictures shared by Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, former CM Siddaramaiah was present during the cake cutting ceremony. Shivakumar cut the cake and offered the first piece to Siddaramaiah. The former chief minister of Karnataka and the current KPCC working president were seen standing next to each other. President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, was born on 15 May 1962. Chief Mallikarjun Kharge will choose the next chief minister of Karnataka, the CLP leaders said in a resolution, as DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah have expressed their interest in the top post. Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar: Congress MLAs Authorise Party President Mallikarjun Kharge to Pick New Karnataka CM.

Pictures Shared by Congress Lader Randeep Singh Surjewala

As the CLP Meeting proceeds, @siddaramaiah ji & @DKShivakumar, along with all of us, pre celebrate the birthday of KPCC President @DKShivakumar which starts at 12 clock. This is Congress. pic.twitter.com/Rtm9zrZew9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)