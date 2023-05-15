Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar, who was expected to arrive in Delhi to meet the party's high command said that he has a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today. He also said that there are 135 Congress MLAs. "I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command," he added. Earlier in the day, Shivakumar said that his aim was to deliver Karnataka and he did it. As per reports, Siddaramaiah has put forward a suggestion that he is willing to share the Chief Minister position with DK Shivakumar. New Karnataka CM: My Aim Was To Deliver Karnataka and I Did It, Says State Congress President DK Shivakumar (Watch Video).

I've a stomach infection and will not be travelling to Delhi today, says Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar. There are 135 Congress MLAs. I don't have any MLAs. I've left the decision to the party high command, he adds. pic.twitter.com/xMNVUZ2sHS — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023

