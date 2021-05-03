DRDO Hands Over 50 Oxygen Cylinders to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad in Presence of Union Minister Kishan Reddy:

DRDO handed over 50 oxygen cylinders to Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad, Telangana in presence of Union Minister Kishan Reddy yesterday. These cylinders are of 46.7 liters water capacity each & can be pressurized up to 150 bars: Defence PRO, Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/93dgshhyVE — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)