The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi in message on Durga Puja Maha Ashtami greet the nation "Today, I greet all of you on the auspicious occasion of Durga Puja Mahasthami. May the blessings of Mother Durga always be upon all of us. May our society be filled with joy and happiness with His blessings".

আজ দুর্গাপূজার মহাষ্টমীর পূণ্য লগ্নে আপনাদের সকলকে শুভেচ্ছা জানাই। মা দুর্গার আশীর্বাদ সর্বদা আমাদের সকলের উপর বর্ষিত হোক। তাঁর আশীর্বাদে আমাদের সমাজ আনন্দ ও খুশিতে ভরে উঠুক — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 13, 2021

