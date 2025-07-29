The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pritam Lodhi from Madhya Pradesh's Pichore stirred controversy with a bizarre analogy comparing road quality under different governments. Speaking outside the Assembly, Lodhi said, “During Digvijaya Singh’s tenure, roads were like Om Puri. Now, under our government, they’re like Sridevi. But it’s raining heavily, we have to compromise with Lord Indra.” Highlighting the impact of heavy rains, Lodhi arrived at the Assembly in a private cab, citing unusable roads. “The roads have become water parks. I don’t have a boat or know how to swim. My small car couldn’t make it, so I came by Ola,” he joked. Who Is Hemant Khandelwal? Know All About Newly Appointed Madhya Pradesh BJP President.

BJP MLA Pritam Lodhi Draws 'Om Puri-Sridevi' Analogy For MP Roads

