An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the richer scale jolted Assam's Darrang district on Wednesday morning, the National Center for Seismology said. The quake occurred at 7.54 am on Wednesday, January 17. Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts Kishtwar.

Earthquake in Assam

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter Scale hit Darrang, Assam today at 7.54 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/goFbghIimg — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2024

