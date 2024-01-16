A minor earthquake, with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale, hit Kishtwar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:53 am, NCS said. More details are awaited. Earthquake in Chhattisgarh: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale Hits Bilaspur.

Earthquake in Jammu and Kashmir

An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir today at 8:53 am: National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/VX7wY98WSB — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2024

