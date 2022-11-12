Residents across Delhi-NCR were shaken on Saturday evening by tremors from an earthquake. Reportedly, tremors were felt in the National capital and Noida. Meanwhile, no casualties or reports of damage following the earthquake in Delhi and neighbouring areas have come through yet. As per the reports, a powerful 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Nepal on Saturday evening. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake occurred at around 7:57 pm. Earthquake in Delhi-NCR, Locals Recount Their Experience.
Earthquake in Delhi-NCR:
#Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR pic.twitter.com/LhJvlqQhvK
— The Times Of India (@timesofindia) November 12, 2022
Quake Jolts Delhi:
Another #earthquake in delhi. pic.twitter.com/ve5HUsgy1T
— Nandagopal Rajan (@nandu79) November 12, 2022
Tremors in Noida:
Tremors in #Noida #earthquake
— Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) November 12, 2022
Quake Hits Delhi-NCR:
#earthquake in Delhi-NCR again 😳
— Astha Kaushik (@ASTHAKAUSHIIK) November 12, 2022
Earthquake In Delhi-NCR:
Was that an #earthquake ? #gurgaon #gurugram #delhi #ncr #delhincr
— Khurafati Nitin (@khurafatinitin) November 12, 2022
Tremors in Gurugram:
Yup, #earthquake again. Tremors in #gurgaon #gurugram
— Rahul (@rahulkp220) November 12, 2022
