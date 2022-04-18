Jammu, April 18: A low-intensity earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Monday, officials said, adding that there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

The earthquake of magnitude 3.4 had its epicentre in Kishtwar and occurred at 12.09 pm. Jammu & Kashmir Police Along with Army and CRPF Arrest One LeT Terrorist in Bandipora.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

