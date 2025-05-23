The Election Commission of India has announced the launch of mobile deposit services for voters just outside polling places, marking a major step to improve voter convenience and expedite election day procedures. This new service aims to make voting easier and more accessible for all eligible voters. The Commission has also rationalised the election canvassing rules, which now limit campaign activities to a 100-meter radius around polling station entrances. This modification is intended to guarantee a calm and orderly voting environment and is compliant with current electoral laws. The Election Commission's continued dedication to enhancing electoral facilitation and upholding the integrity of the voting process is reflected in these actions. EPIC Number Duplication Controversy: Election Commission of India Resolves Issue of Similar Voter Card Numbers in Different States.

Election Commission Launches Mobile Deposit Service

Election Commission has issued two more comprehensive instructions for providing mobile deposit facility for voters just outside the polling stations and rationalising norms for canvassing. Further, in a move aimed at improving election day facilitation, the Commission has… pic.twitter.com/JMQSJ0UH6C — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2025

