A video going viral on social media shows a wild elephant running furiously on a main in Karnataka's Kodagu. The video shared by news agency IANS shows the wild elephant running furiously on the main road of Ponnampet today, March 9. As the video moves further, the wild elephant is seen crossing a petrol pump with people running behind him to capture the moment. Man Killed in Suspected Elephant Attack in Karnataka.

Wild Elephant Runs on Road in Karnataka

Kodagu: A wild elephant was seen running furiously on the main road of Ponnampet in the morning. pic.twitter.com/rVPXiYTWdn — IANS (@ians_india) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)