The surprise landing of a British F-35B fighter jet at Thiruvananthapuram airport recently sparked a social media frenzy, and now, it’s being used to deliver a powerful public health message. The Kerala State AIDS Control Society has cleverly transformed the viral moment into an AIDS awareness campaign, using an image of the jet parked in the rain with a cover on it. The poster reads, “Stealth? Still need security”. “HIV and STIs can be transmitted through unprotected sex. Always use a condom to ensure safe sex,” the poster advises. It was shared on the Society’s official social media accounts with the witty caption, "No matter how stealthy, stay protected.” British Royal Navy F-35B Stealth Fighter Jet Listed for Sale on Fake OLX Site After Emergency Landing in Kerala, Pics Go Viral.

Kerala AIDS Control Society Uses Stuck British F-35B Fighter Jet To Deliver Safe Sex Message

