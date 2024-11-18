A gang of eight individuals has been arrested for manufacturing adulterated ginger and garlic paste under unhygienic conditions. A joint operation by the Task Force of the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate and Bowenpally Police led to the arrest during a raid in Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, Old Bowenpally, Secunderabad. The accused were found operating from a facility named Sony Ginger Garlic Paste. There, they produced the paste using rotten garlic and citric acid, mixing it in unhygienic conditions. The paste was then packaged in plastic containers with falsified labels and expiry dates, misleading consumers about its quality. During the raid, police seized 1,500 kg of garlic paste, 480 kg of damaged raw garlic, and several other items, including citric acid, grinder machines, weighing machines, date stamps, and ink bottles. The total value of the seized materials is estimated at INR 4.5 lakh. Telangana Temple Blast: Explosion Near Praja Prathi Temple on Outskirts of Hyderabad in Rangareddy District, Priest Injured (Watch Video).

Adulterated Ginger Garlic Paste Manufactured, 8 Arrested and Goods Worth INR 4.5 Lakh Seized

#Hyderabadi be alert, maybe you are having #Adulterated and #Unhygienic Ginger and Garlic Paste. Gang of 8 arrested for manufacturing Adulterated Garlic and #GingerPaste in #Hyderabad, seized 1500 kg #GarlicPaste and 480 kg damaged raw garlic by @hydcitypolice . A joint raid by… pic.twitter.com/tSKMPA0Cy5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)