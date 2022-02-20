India has asked its citizens including students who are living in Ukraine to return if their stay in the east European nation "is not deemed essential". Family members of Indian embassy staff in Ukraine has also been told to return, say sources. The Indian embassy in Ukraine said Indian citizens should look for any available commercial or charter flight to get out of the country amid tensions over a possible invasion by Russia. The earlier advisory asked students to leave Ukraine as soon as possible.

See Tweet:

Families of Indian Embassy officials in Ukraine have been asked to move back to India: Sources pic.twitter.com/lM91EhGlKS — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

