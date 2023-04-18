In a shocking incident that took place in Haryana, a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karna. As per reports, several workers of the rice mill are said to be trapped under the debris of the building. Rescue operations and efforts are underway. As per reports, workers used to sleep inside the building. The fire brigade, police, and ambulance have reached the spot. Gurugram: Building, Being Demolished, Collapses; Two Labourers Trapped.

Rice Mill Workers Feared Being Trapped Under Buidling's Debris

#WATCH | Haryana: Several rice mill workers feared being trapped under debris after a three-storeyed rice mill building collapsed in Karnal. Workers used to sleep inside the building. Fire brigade, police and ambulance have reached the spot. Rescue operations underway. pic.twitter.com/AFzN9HDPYw — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

