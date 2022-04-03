In a shocking incident, a few coaches of the LTT-Jaynagar Express derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Sunday. Central Railway CPRO said that an accident relief train and medical van have been rushed to the spot. More details are awaited.

Check tweet:

Few coaches of 11061 LTT-Jaynagar Express have been derailed between Lahavit and Devlali (near Nashik) on Dn line at around 15.10 hrs today, April 3. Accident relief train and medical van rushed to the spot. Details awaited: Central railway CPRO — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)