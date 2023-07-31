In the wake of the shocking incident involving firing inside the Mumbai-Jaipur Superfast Express, Western Railway Police Commissioner has shed light on the possible motive behind the tragic event. According to the Commissioner, the RPF constable involved, Chetan Kumar, was not feeling well and lost his composure during the unfortunate incident. He refuted reports of any argument preceding the shooting that claimed four lives, including an ASI, and left several others injured. Firing Inside Jaipur-Mumbai Express Train: Videos Show Dead Bodies at Borivali Railway Station, Accused RPF Constable in Police Custody.

RPF Constable Wasn't Feeling Well, Says Police Commissioner

#WATCH | Mumbai: Western Railway Police Commissioner says, "He (RPF constable, Chetan Kumar) wasn't feeling well and lost his calm...There was no argument." pic.twitter.com/oeVDb0ZHEJ — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)