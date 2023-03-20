Delhi's Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday said that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has for the first time stopped the Delhi government from presenting its annual budget on its scheduled date of March 21. "MHA expressed concerns about Delhi govt’s budget & refused to give it approval through a letter sent to the Chief Secy on 17 March," the minister added. As per reports, the MHA has also sought clarification from the Delhi government as its budget allocation is said to be focussed on advertisement rather than the infrastructure sector, sources said. Delhi Budget to Focus on Cleaning of Yamuna, Removal of Landfill Garbage.

MHA Stops Delhi Govt From Presenting Its Annual Budget

For the first time in India’s history, MHA has stopped Delhi govt from presenting its annual budget on its scheduled date, 21 March. MHA expressed concerns about Delhi govt’s budget & refused to give it approval through a letter sent to the Chief Secy on 17 March: Delhi Minister — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

Central Government Blocks Delhi’s Budget

