Former High Court Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away on Monday (April 03) at 63. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, where he breathed last. Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan was the Kerala High Court judge in 2004 and later became the Chief Justice of Kolkata, Telangana, Hyderabad, and Chhattisgarh High Courts. Salim Durani Dies: Indian Cricket Legend Passes Away at 88.

Former High Court Chief Justice Thottathil B Radhakrishnan passed away at 63 at a private hospital in Kochi today morning. He was undergoing treatment at the hospital. — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

