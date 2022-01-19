Aparna Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law, joined BJP today. Ms Yadav's switch to the BJP is a big blow to the Samajwadi Party just weeks ahead of the state polls.

See Tweet:

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law joins BJP #UttarPradeshElections2022pic.twitter.com/ZEkd9wD2LV — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2022

