G20 delegates were seen taking part in a rejuvenating yoga session which was arranged for them in a pristine location amidst the Himalayas in Jammu and Kashmir. A video of G20 delegates participating in the yoga session has gone viral on social media. The Ministry of Tourism also shared pictures of the delegates taking part in a rejuvenating yoga session held in the heart of the beautiful Kashmir Valley. The foreign delegates are in Jammu and Kashmir to attend the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting which is being held in Srinagar. G20 Delegates Enjoy Shikara Ride at Srinagar's Dal Lake, Video Surfaces Online.

G20 Delegates Take Part in Yoga Session

#G20InKashmirA rejuvenating yoga session was arranged for the delegates in a pristine location amidst the Himalayas.@diprjk pic.twitter.com/ewGaCZ0CS4 — Information & PR, Srinagar (@ddprsrinagar) May 24, 2023

Yoga Session in the Heart of the Beautiful Kashmir Valley

The delegates of the 3rd #G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting held at Srinagar participated in an rejuvenating yoga session in the heart of the beautiful Kashmir Valley.#G20India #G20_in_kasmir #yoga pic.twitter.com/oBEzqvV6rb — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) May 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)