A bridge collapsed in Gujarat's Vadodara recently. According to the news agency ANI, the Gambhira bridge located on the Mahisagar river collapsed in Vadodara's Padra. The bridge connects Vadodara and Anand in Gujarat. After the incident came to light, the authorities were alerted who immediately rushed to the spot. A video of the bridge collapse shows a truck hanging on the Gambhira bridge and a bike being stuck on the flyover. Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Corridor: River Bridge on Daman River in Gujarat Completed.

Gambhira Bridge on Mahisagar River Collapses in Vadodara's Padra

#WATCH | Vadodara, Gujarat | The Gambhira bridge on the Mahisagar river, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapses in Padra; local administration present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/7JlI2PQJJk — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

