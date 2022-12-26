Four passengers have been detected COVID-19 positive at Delhi and Kolkata airports in two separate cases on Monday. Official sources said that the genome sequencing of samples of four Myanmar returnees who tested COVID-19 positive at Delhi airport is being done. While Kolkata airport sources informed that two passengers testest positive for COVID-19. One of the positive passengers came from Dubai on December 24 while another came from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. 'Both samples sent for genome sequencing," sources added. COVID-19 Surge: India Reports 196 New Coronavirus Infections, Active Cases Rise to 3,428.

