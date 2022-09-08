After PM Narendra Modi unveiled a 28 feet grand statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose near India Gate in Delhi, Anita Bose Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Thursday said that Netaji's statue will be replacing King George V's statue. "It is of great symbolic value that India has moved to place one of imp leaders of freedom struggle at such place where once colonial powers once rested," she said.

