In a shocking incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a municipal councilor identified as Yashpal Pahalwan misbehaved with the police in Ghaziabad. A video of Yashpal Pahalwan arguing and misbehaving with cops has gone viral on social media. According to reports, BJP councilor Yashpal Pahalwan reprimanded police officials of Sahibabad police station in DLF after they took action against shopkeepers. The incident took place after locals complained to the police about DLF Colony main road being jammed due to street vendors. Post which, cops took action against the vendors. After the video came to light, the ACP of Sahibabad said that legal action is being taken against the accused. In a video byte, the ACP said that they have registered a case against at Sahibabad police station in connection with the matter. Gorakhpur: Man Wearing Teddy Bear Outfit Dances Near Moving Train at Railway Crossing To Shoot Reel for Instagram, Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Check Sahidabad ACP's statement:

सोशल मीडिया पर थाना साहिबाबाबाद के कुछ पुलिसकर्मियो के साथ दि0 23.01.23 को अतिक्रमण हटवाते समय कुछ लोगो द्वारा अभ्रदता करने का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है, घटना के सम्बन्ध मे थाना साहिबाबाद पर अभियोग पंजीकृत करते हुए आवश्यक वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है-ACP_SAHIBABAD pic.twitter.com/fXHOEVNjHa — DCP TRANS HINDON COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPTHindonGZB) January 24, 2023

