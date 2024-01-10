A video has gone viral on social media showing Sunita Dayal, the mayor of Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC), losing her temper and threatening to chop off the head of a BJP councillor. The incident occurred during a heated argument at a GMC board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. The argument broke out after BJP councillor Sachin Dagar accused Dayal of corruption. Dagar alleged that while Dayal works towards demolishing houses built on municipal corporation land, she also helps those arrested in these cases get released with the help of the ‘land mafia’. He further claimed that the ‘land mafia’ had constructed a road on park land and received Rs 30 lakh for it. Dayal, angered by these allegations, defended her position, stating that she had achieved her role due to 40 years of dedication. She vehemently denied the corruption allegations and threatened to sever the head of anyone who pointed fingers at her. Bull Inside Bank in Unnao: Panic Ensues as Stray Bull Enters Bank Premises in Uttar Pradesh, Video Surfaces.

Ghaziabad Mayor Threatens Councillor

A shocking video has gone viral on social media showing #Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) mayor #SunitaDayal losing her temper at a #BJP councillor and threatening to chop off his head. The BJP mayor made the controversial remarks at a meeting of the Ghaziabad Municipal… pic.twitter.com/XgBibXNMkB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) January 10, 2024

