As part of the Metro beam installation between Naglabunder Signal and the Indian Oil Pump, Ghodbunder Road will be closed to heavy vehicles daily from 11 PM to 4 AM, between June 22 and July 14, the MMRDA has announced as the Metro construction in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region is progresses rapidly. Light vehicles will be rerouted, while emergency services, including police, fire, and ambulances, will remain unaffected. The move is expected to impact already congested traffic corridors, especially during peak hours. Heavy vehicles approaching Thane via Ghodbunder Road will be diverted near Gaimukh Metro Station, from pillar number 85 through pillar 102 toward the Indian Oil Pump. Light vehicles will follow a similar detour through Seva. Traffic heading to Thane from Naglabunder Signal, near Asha Wine Shop, will be halted and rerouted via Lodha Splendora to ease the flow. Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, June 23: Hardeep Singh Puri Says India Has Weeks of Fuel Stock Amid Strait of Hormuz Closure Plan; Check Prices of Petrol and Diesel in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Ghodbunder Road Closure

