On the historic occasion of Goa Liberation Day, Leaders from different political parties paid homage to the freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the state today to join in the celebrations.

See Tweets:

My wishes to the people of Goa on their Liberation Day. We salute the soldiers and martyrs who defeated the Portuguese during Operation Vijay (1961) to set Goa free. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 19, 2021

On #GoaLiberationDay, I bow to the valour, courage and tireless efforts of our great freedom fighters who fought to liberate Goa from colonial rule. We will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifices. Greetings to the sisters and brothers of Goa on this special day. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 19, 2021

On this historic 61st Liberation Day, my best wishes to the people of Goa. Salute to all the people who made heroic sacrifices to liberate Goa from colonial tyranny. It's time to liberate Goa from corrupt politics. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 19, 2021

On Goa Liberation Day, I extend my wishes to sisters and brothers of Goa. Paying my tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives to liberate the state. May the state continue to scale new heights under @DrPramodPSawant Ji's leadership. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 19, 2021

